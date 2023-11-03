Inari PADs cardiovascular holdings with $415M Limflow acquisition

Just weeks after securing U.S. FDA approval for its flagship system to treat chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), Limflow SA kept the good news flowing to investors with the announcement of an agreement to be acquired by Inari Medical Inc. in a deal valued at up to $415 million. Inari will pay $250 million in cash at closing with up to $165 million in additional payments going to Limflow based on achievement of specified commercial and reimbursement milestones starting in 2025. The companies expect the deal to close by the end of the year.