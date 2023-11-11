BioWorld - Saturday, November 11, 2023
Glucometrics, G2E to co-develop smart insulin pen with novel API

Nov. 10, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Glucometrics Co. Ltd. is rolling out its self-developed application programming interface (API) for diabetes care in steps, and the latest partnership with G2E Co. Ltd. is underway to develop a smart insulin pen loaded with the interface.
