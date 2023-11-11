BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, November 11, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Glucometrics, G2E to co-develop smart insulin pen with novel API
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Glucometrics, G2E to co-develop smart insulin pen with novel API
Nov. 10, 2023
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Glucometrics Co. Ltd. is rolling out its self-developed application programming interface (API) for diabetes care in steps, and the latest partnership with G2E Co. Ltd. is underway to develop a smart insulin pen loaded with the interface.
BioWorld MedTech
Diabetes
Monitoring
Sensors