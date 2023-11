Speechdx study aims to develop voice-based biomarkers for Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADFF)’s Diagnostic Accelerator launched the first longitudinal, international study of vocal changes associated with Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Part of a $100 million effort to develop affordable biomarkers for AD, the study hopes to create the world’s largest database of speech and vocal data to facilitate diagnosis and monitoring of neurodegenerative disease.