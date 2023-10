Regulatory actions for Oct. 27, 2023

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Altimmune, Bavarian Nordic, Biosyngen, Immunitybio, Lipocine, Mustang, Nrx, Nymox, Oncternal, Paxmedica, Pfizer, Tenaya, Valneva, Viiv.