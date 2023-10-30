Reviva’s brilaroxazine hits phase III schizophrenia endpoint, propels stock upward

The pivotal phase III study of brilaroxazine from Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. for adults with schizophrenia hit its primary endpoint and two key secondary endpoints, following positive phase II data in 2021. The serotonin-dopamine signaling modulator, the company’s lead candidate, is a once-daily treatment. Results from the study showed brilaroxazine demonstrated reductions in all major symptom domains for the patients and the secondary endpoints at week 4 when comparing the 50-mg dose with placebo.