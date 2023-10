Biopharma IPO class of 2023: Performance down 27%

The public markets have hammered biopharma companies conducting IPOs in the past four years, with the number of debuts dwindling and the amounts raised falling dramatically as well. But one of the more telling measures is price performance, which is significantly down for all IPOs completed since 2020. The stock prices of 13 firms that entered the U.S. markets in 2023 are currently at a decline of 26.8% on average, with only two companies trading above their offering price.