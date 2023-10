ABVC’s licensing deal for CNS therapies launches its stock

ABVC Biopharma Inc. entered a multiyear, global licensing agreement for its CNS drugs to treat major depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The license deal with Aibtl Biopharma Inc. would cover clinical trial, registration, manufacturing, supply and distribution rights. The products were valued at $667 million by a third party, according to ABVC.