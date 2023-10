Junction functions fine for Triveni with $92M series A to push atopic dermatitis program

The atopic dermatitis space gained another player in Triveni Bio Inc., which pulled down a $92 million series A financing co-led by Atlas Venture and Cormorant Asset Management to pay for a proof-of-concept study with lead program, TRIV-509, and boost the Waltham, Mass.-based firm’s broader pipeline.