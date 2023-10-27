BioWorld - Friday, October 27, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

US senator: Time to turn rare disease passion into action with new pathway

Oct. 26, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
In a show of bipartisan solidarity, members of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging voiced their support Oct. 26 for a new regulatory pathway to quicken access to new drugs for rare diseases that have no approved treatments.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. FDA