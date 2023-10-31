Sarepta sinks as Elevidys misses DMD endpoint in confirmatory trial

Failing to meet the primary endpoint in its confirmatory phase III Embark trial, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s gene therapy, Elevidys (delandistrogene moxeparvovec), which received accelerated approval in June and was priced at $3.2 million, has one of three fates in its future, all of which are dependent on how the U.S. FDA perceives the data. Based on secondary endpoints showing statistical significance and a recent positive meeting with the agency, Sarepta could continue to market Elevidys under its current label for 4- and 5-year-old ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients; Sarepta is filing the postmarketing requirement needed to transition from accelerated to full approval.