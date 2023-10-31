BioWorld - Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Lianbio says hit-and-miss for co-primary endpoints in Xdemvy’s China trial

Oct. 31, 2023
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Lianbio Co. Ltd. announced mixed phase III top-line results on Oct. 30 for its in-licensed Demodex blepharitis treatment called TP-03, with the U.S. FDA-approved eyedrop hitting just one co-primary endpoint in the Libra trial on Chinese patients.
