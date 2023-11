Biden administration seeks info on AI algorithms

The Biden administration has issued an executive order (EO) for artificial intelligence (AI), which addresses not only national security considerations, but public health considerations as well. One of the features of the EO is that any company developing AI for public health and safety must notify the federal government when training a foundation AI algorithm, which suggests that AI that is regulated by the U.S. FDA will now be subject to additional government scrutiny in the premarket phase.