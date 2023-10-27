BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, October 27, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeks
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» FDA clears Tenaya Therapeutics’ IND for gene therapy product candidate
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Cardiovascular
FDA clears Tenaya Therapeutics’ IND for gene therapy product candidate
Oct. 27, 2023
No Comments
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has received clearance from the FDA of the company’s IND application to initiate clinical testing of TN-401.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Gene therapy
Cardiovascular
FDA
IND