Neurology/Psychiatric

New potent oral OX2 receptor agonist demonstrates efficacy in models of narcolepsy

Despite its promising therapeutic efficacy in patients with narcolepsy type 1, the previously reported orally available orexin OX2 receptor (OX2R) agonist TAK-994 has also demonstrated off-target liver toxicity. Now, researchers from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have reported the discovery and early evaluation of a new OX2R agonist, TAK-861, being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy and other hypersomnia disorders.