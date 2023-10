Neurology/Psychiatric

Praxis Precision Medicines patent describes Cav3.1 blockers for essential tremor

Work at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. has led to the identification of new compounds comprising an azaspiroheptane and acting as T-type calcium channel blockers, particularly voltage-dependent T-type calcium channel subunit α-1G (Cav3.1) blockers. As such, they are reported to be useful for the treatment of essential tremor.