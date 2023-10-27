BioWorld - Friday, October 27, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

FL2022-001 discloses new 17-β-HSD 13 inhibitors

Oct. 27, 2023
No Comments
FL2022-001 Inc. has patented new 17-β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase 13 (HSD17B13; 17-β-HSD 13) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of liver fibrosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Patents