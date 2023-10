Lilly gains FDA nod for Omvoh in ulcerative colitis; Stelara era ending in EU?

After a delay caused by the April complete response letter from the U.S. FDA for Eli Lilly and Co.’s Omvoh (mirikizumab-mrkz), regulators cleared the drug for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in adults. Given by infusion (300 mg/15 mL)/injection (100 mg/mL), Omvoh stands as the first and only interleukin (IL)-23p19 antagonist for the treatment of moderately to severely active UC in adults – as well as the pharma giant’s first drug approval in the space.