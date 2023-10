No red flags flying ahead of adcom on Vertex’s SCD therapy

It’s just a discussion next week of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Crispr Therapeutics AG’s sickle cell disease (SCD) therapy, with no vote expected from the U.S. FDA’s Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee. The FDA isn’t questioning the drug’s efficacy as much as it is concerned about the effects of off-target editing.