BioWorld - Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Angitia advancing musculoskeletal pipeline with $46M series B

Oct. 31, 2023
By Tamra Sami
Angitia Biopharmaceuticals raised $46 million in a series B round extension, bringing the total raised under the series B to $170 million led by Morningside Group and will enable the company to advance its pipeline of musculoskeletal therapies.
