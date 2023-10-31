BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
The rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, October 31, 2023
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Angitia advancing musculoskeletal pipeline with $46M series B
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Angitia advancing musculoskeletal pipeline with $46M series B
Oct. 31, 2023
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Angitia Biopharmaceuticals raised $46 million in a series B round extension, bringing the total raised under the series B to $170 million led by Morningside Group and will enable the company to advance its pipeline of musculoskeletal therapies.
BioWorld Asia
Newco news
Musculoskeletal
Series B
China