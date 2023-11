BMS pays $350M up front for rights to Lianbio’s heart drug Camzyos in Asia

American pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) will pick up the rights to Lianbio Co. Ltd.’s FDA-approved drug for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopath, Camzyos (mavacamten), in six Asian countries by paying $350 million up front and waiving some outstanding payments.