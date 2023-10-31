Newco news

Longevity AI-biotech Gero raises $6M in series A round for aging research

“Aging is not only slow, but it is irreversible, and that is what most people have been suspecting,” Gero Pte Ltd.’s CEO Peter Fedichev recently told BioWorld. “[But] aging is not an inevitable part of human existence.” By setting limits to what science can do – and not do – for aging, the Palo Alto, Calif.- and Singapore-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) biotech Gero is trying to figure out and, at the same time help the industry, “see what is actionable, reversible and what may not be” to help people avoid “hitting their heads against the wall” when tackling aging and aging-related diseases.