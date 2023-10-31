BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, October 31, 2023
FDA not interested in extending comment period for LDT draft rule
Oct. 31, 2023
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA’s draft rulemaking for regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) came with a conspicuously short comment period of 60 days, but the agency is unresponsive to requests to add another 30 days to the comment period.
