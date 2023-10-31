BioWorld - Tuesday, October 31, 2023
FDA not interested in extending comment period for LDT draft rule

Oct. 31, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s draft rulemaking for regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) came with a conspicuously short comment period of 60 days, but the agency is unresponsive to requests to add another 30 days to the comment period.
