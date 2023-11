Neurology/Psychiatric

MAPping protein interactions in schizophrenia reveals functional roles

Researchers led at Ohio State University College of Medicine have identified a previously unrecognized connection between microtubule-associated protein 6 (MAP6) and the Kv3.1 voltage-gated potassium (K+) channel – two proteins with different functions. The physical interaction between two neuronal proteins appears to maintain normal movement, anxiety and long-term recognition memory in mice.