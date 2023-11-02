BioWorld - Thursday, November 2, 2023
Infection

Inhalon Biopharma licenses hMPV antibodies from University of Georgia

Nov. 2, 2023
Inhalon Biopharma Inc. has entered into a new agreement with the University of Georgia to license a panel of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) antibodies.
