Cancer

Novel CDK9 inhibitor shows superior antitumor efficacy and safety in mouse model of AML

In work conducted at China Pharmaceutical University, synthesis and optimization of a new series of cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitors bearing a flavonoid scaffold led to the identification of compound [I] as the lead candidate, with IC50 of 6.7 nM for CDK9 and >80-fold selectivity over CDK2 and most other CDK family members.