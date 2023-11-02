BioWorld - Thursday, November 2, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Combining optimal affinity rTCRs with PD1-41BB CSP protects against TME immunosuppression

Nov. 2, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Medigene AG recently presented the discovery and preclinical evaluation of first-in-class, third-generation T-cell receptor T-cell (TCR-T) therapies, MDG-1015 and MDG-2011.
BioWorld Science Conferences European Society for Medical Oncology Cancer Immuno-oncology