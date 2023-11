Neurology/Psychiatric

Virpax eyes IND filing for Envelta for pain following FDA’s pre-IND comments

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. expects to submit an IND application for Envelta (MET-LENK) around the middle of next year following review of comments made by the FDA on the company’s pre-IND submission. If successful, first-in-human trials would also be expected to begin around the middle of the year.