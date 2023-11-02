BioWorld - Thursday, November 2, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Discovery of potent HPSE1 inhibitor with improved selectivity over GUSβ and GBA

Nov. 2, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have discovered new heparanase-1 (HPSE1) inhibitors for the treatment of cancer and proteinuric kidney diseases.
BioWorld Science Cancer Nephrology