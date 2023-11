Neurology/Psychiatric

FDA awards orphan drug designation to Huidagene’s CRISPR RNA-editing therapy for MECP2 duplication syndrome

The FDA has awarded U.S. orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation to Huidagene Therapeutics Co. Ltd.’s HG-204 (AAV-hfCas13Y-gMECP2), an RNA editing therapy based on CRISPR/Cas13Y, for the treatment of methyl-CpG binding protein 2 (MeCP2) duplication syndrome (MDS).