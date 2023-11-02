BioWorld - Thursday, November 2, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

CEA presents new antiviral compounds

Nov. 2, 2023
No Comments
The Commissariat à l'énergie atomique (CEA) has divulged dihydroquinazolinone compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents