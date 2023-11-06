BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Monday, November 6, 2023
» Spinal cord implant restores skilled walking in Parkinson’s patient
Spinal cord implant restores skilled walking in Parkinson’s patient
Nov. 6, 2023
By
Anette Breindl
Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord has restored the ability to walk normally to a patient whose chronic Parkinson’s disease (PD) had led to severe motor deficits, researchers reported in the Nov. 6, 2023, online issue of Nature Medicine.
