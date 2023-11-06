BioWorld - Monday, November 6, 2023
Spinal cord implant restores skilled walking in Parkinson’s patient

Nov. 6, 2023
By Anette Breindl
Electrical stimulation of the spinal cord has restored the ability to walk normally to a patient whose chronic Parkinson’s disease (PD) had led to severe motor deficits, researchers reported in the Nov. 6, 2023, online issue of Nature Medicine.
