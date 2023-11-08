Cook’s Echo Tip comes up short in Medicare outpatient final rule, but Philips’ Cavaclear scores

The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has wrapped up its rulemaking for the outpatient prospective payment system (OPPS) for calendar year 2024, bringing some good news and some bad news for the medical device industry. While Philips North America came home with a new technology pass-through (NTPT) payment for its Cavaclear device, Cook Medical Inc., was less fortunate with its Echo Tip device as CMS declared that the Echo Tip did not satisfy the substantial clinical improvement criteria for transitional pass-through payment.