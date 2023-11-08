BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Fertilis improving IVF success rates with 3D printing and microfluidics

Nov. 8, 2023
By Shani Alexander
With the use of 3D printing and microfluidics, Fertilis Pty Ltd. hopes to triple the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF) by improving embryo quality and quantity.
