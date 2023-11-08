BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Special reports
Aging
Biosimilars
Artificial intelligence
Coronavirus
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Science '22 in Review
Top Biopharma Trends of 2022
Top Med-tech Trends of 2022
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Fertilis improving IVF success rates with 3D printing and microfluidics
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Fertilis improving IVF success rates with 3D printing and microfluidics
Nov. 8, 2023
By
Shani Alexander
No Comments
With the use of 3D printing and microfluidics, Fertilis Pty Ltd. hopes to triple the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF) by improving embryo quality and quantity.
BioWorld MedTech
Obstetrics
Asia-Pacific
Australia