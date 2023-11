FDA greenlights Recor’s Paradise system for renal denervation

Recor Medical Inc. finally received U.S. FDA approval for its Paradise ultrasound renal denervation (RDN) system for the treatment of hypertension after more than ten years of research and clinical trials. Paradise is the first RDN system to reach the U.S. market, and its approval is good news for the technology after years of disappointment in the data from trials and concerns over the efficacy of RDN devices.