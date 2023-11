Acutus torches ablation business to focus on manufacturing

Acutus Medical Inc. revealed plans after the Nasdaq closing bell on Nov. 8 to abandon the electrophysiology business as part of a massive restructuring that will leave the company entirely committed to manufacturing and distribution of Medtronic plc’s left-heart access products. The shift will put 65% of Acutus employees out of work and leaves the future of its cardiac ablation and mapping products up in the air.