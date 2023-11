US Senate patent reform bill draws mixed reviews

The America Invents Act of 2011 was designed to provide a durable overhaul of the U.S. patent system, but the inter partes review (IPR) process has drawn fire from inventors as a patent-killing machine. The Senate is considering a new bill to address some of these concerns, but witnesses at a hearing this week were anything but united in their assessment of the status quo, making it difficult to forecast the fate of this latest effort at patent reform.