Kymera’s early stage data show progress in lymphoma

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s KT-333 new phase I data, while early in the STAT3 targeted protein degrader’s development, showed results that cheered the company’s stock. It didn’t hurt that the company also took in a $40 million milestone from partner Sanofi SA in their collaboration to develop the IRAK4 degrader KT-474.