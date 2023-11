Biopharma financings October 2023

Biopharma financings reach $11.6B in October, highest month since 2021

In October, the biopharma industry secured $11.6 billion in financings, marking the highest monthly amount since June 2021 when value totaled $12.3 billion. Biopharma financings have averaged $6.1 billion per month so far in 2023, an increase from the $5.07 billion monthly average for all of 2022.