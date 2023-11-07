BioWorld - Tuesday, November 7, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Drug shortages a chronic problem, not just for generics

Nov. 6, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
With drug shortages in the U.S. both a growing and chronic problem, a congressional committee is once again probing how the FDA is handling the issue.
BioWorld Regulatory Biosimilar Generic U.S. FDA