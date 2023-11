BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI)

BCI flourishes despite widespread stock declines

The BioWorld Cancer Index (BCI) saw its highest point of the year from April through July, when it had a run above 30%, before falling to 23.5% at the end of August. It closed Q3 up 22.96% for the year, a sharp divergence from the more extensive Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are tracking down 6.16% and up 1.09%, respectively.