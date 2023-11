Psoriasis, arthritis scratched but CD still plays in Ventyx TYK2 bid

Having rolled out less-than-stellar phase II data with oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX-958 in moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. faces Wall Street speculation regarding the odds for the ongoing effort in Crohn’s disease (CD), due for an interim analysis in the first quarter of next year.