Paxmedica rebounds on published autism results for PAX-101

Paxmedica Inc.’s shares (NASDAQ:PXMD) surged by 179% in early trading Nov. 7 after reporting the publication of phase II autism spectrum disorder results for PAX-101 (suramin) intravenous infusions. Suramin, an anti-trypanosomal and anti-purinergic agent introduced in 1923 for East African sleeping sickness, showed a statistically significant improvement at the 10-mg/kg dose in a secondary endpoint of Clinical Global Impressions – Improvement scale vs. placebo.