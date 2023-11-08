BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Bertagnolli confirmed as next US NIH director
Nov. 7, 2023
By
Mari Serebrov
After nearly two years with an acting director, the U.S. NIH now has a confirmed leader. The Senate voted 62-36 Nov. 7 to confirm Monica Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon and researcher, as the next director of the research agency.
