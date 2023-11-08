BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Bertagnolli confirmed as next US NIH director

Nov. 7, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
After nearly two years with an acting director, the U.S. NIH now has a confirmed leader. The Senate voted 62-36 Nov. 7 to confirm Monica Bertagnolli, a cancer surgeon and researcher, as the next director of the research agency.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. NIH