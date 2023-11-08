BioWorld - Wednesday, November 8, 2023
US CMS proposes more Medicare flexibility to increase biosimilar competition

Nov. 7, 2023
By Mari Serebrov
In another step that blurs the distinction between biosimilars and interchangeables, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is proposing a rule to give Medicare Part D plans more flexibility to substitute biosimilars for the reference biologics so Medicare beneficiaries can have timelier access to the lower-cost drugs. The rule would permit the plans to treat the biosimilar substitutions as “maintenance changes” that don’t require prior Medicare approval. Such changes would enable the substitutions to apply to all enrollees – and not just those who begin the therapy after the effective date of the change.
