Neurology/Psychiatric

Trontinemab uses a TfR1-binding shuttle module to cross BBB

Nov. 3, 2023
No Comments
One of the main issues encountered by therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the difficulty of crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) to access the central nervous system. To overcome these problems, several attempts have been made using endothelial transmembrane proteins where antibodies can bind. One of these efforts involves transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1).
