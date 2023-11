Gastrointestinal

Pharmacological inhibition of the FBXW7 substrate ERRα alleviates NASH pathology in vivo

F-box/WD repeat-containing protein 7 (FBXW7) is known to regulate the protein stability of key metabolic transcription factors, including the major transcriptional regulator of lipid biosynthesis, SREBP1, the overactivation of which has been previously linked to elevated lipogenesis.