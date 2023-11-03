BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Immuno-oncology

Angiex cleared to begin phase I study of TM4SF1-directed ADC

Nov. 3, 2023
No Comments
Angiex Inc. has received FDA clearance of its IND application for AGX-101, a novel TM4SF1-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) being developed for the treatment of solid cancers.
