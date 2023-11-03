BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Discovery of novel quinolone-chalcone derivatives with potent antifungal activity when combined with fluconazole

Nov. 3, 2023
No Comments
Researchers from Yunnan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine have reported the discovery of novel antifungal compounds against Candida albicans.
BioWorld Science Infection