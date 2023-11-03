BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Prokarium's ZH-9 cleared to enter clinic in US for bladder cancer
Immuno-oncology
Prokarium’s ZH-9 cleared to enter clinic in US for bladder cancer
Nov. 3, 2023
Prokarium Ltd. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application for ZH-9 for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Cancer
Immuno-oncology
FDA
IND