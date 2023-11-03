BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Prokarium’s ZH-9 cleared to enter clinic in US for bladder cancer

Nov. 3, 2023
No Comments
Prokarium Ltd. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application for ZH-9 for patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immuno-oncology FDA IND