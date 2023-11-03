BioWorld - Friday, November 3, 2023
Neurology/Psychiatric

Brenig Therapeutics patents new LRRK2 inhibitors for Parkinson’s disease

Nov. 3, 2023
Brenig Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2; dardarin) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, among others.
